Wildcats complete comeback over Rossview

CLARKSVILLE -- Wilson Central remained unbeaten after making a second-half comeback of Rossview 20-14 in the Region 4-6A opener for both teams Friday night.
The game began with the Wildcats' first drive proving unsuccessful.
Transfer quarterback Gabe Sibert began the game with a touchdown for Rossview, marching his offense into the end zone on a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Mark-Anthony Prescott.
After the Hawks' first score, both teams could not find the end zone for the rest of the first quarter. The Wildcats and Hawks both had to punt the ball away on several drives.
The second quarter kept both teams silent as neither team was able to find the end zone. The Wildcats' offense looked completely different from the team that had scored at least four times in each of their first two games. Zavier Ali was stopped for a short gain several times, and Tristan Lewis could not find success through the air. This trend continued for the rest of the first half, leaving the score 7-0 Rossview at halftime.
The Wildcats rolled into the second half with a spark on offense. After the Hawks punted the ball to the Wildcats on their opening drive of the third quarter, Wilson Central went to work. Following a few short runs and passes, Lewis took off on a 58-yard sprint to the end zone, tying the game.
Sibert and the Hawk offense went 3-and-out again, and this gave the Wildcats another chance to score. On a drive starting at the Wilson Central 39 that was highlighted by a 42-yard connection from Lewis to Justin Smith, the Wildcats found the 10-7 lead with a 31-yard field goal by Alex Atwell.
Rossview had a shift in momentum when a muffed punt was recovered by the Hawks, but their offense couldn't produce on the drive. The score remained at 10-7 for the rest of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter began with the Wildcats being forced to punt the ball away. Kerolos Shenouda's punt was tipped, and the Hawks set up shop at their own 48. Rossview was marching to the red zone, getting to the Wildcat 28 on second and 1. Sibert's pass on this play was intercepted by Corbin Blount, and he took the ball back for a 72-yard pick six.
Both teams' next drives resulted in punts, and the Hawks failed on their 4th-and-19 attempt to give the Wildcats the ball on the Rossview 2. They were unable to manage another touchdown, though, Atwell nailed a 23-yard chip shot to make the score 20-7.
Rossview's next drive included a 15-yard penalty and a sack by Wildcat Blaze Holder, but the Hawks also scored on a 51-yard bomb from Sibert to Aaron Bolster, giving the Hawks 10 seconds to recover an onside kick and score, but it was too little, too late. The Wildcats fell on the onside, and Lewis knelt the game to a close, giving the Wildcats a 20-14 win.
Lewis not only led the game in the air for the Wildcats on 5-of-14 passing for 80 yards. He also led Wildcat rushers with 75 yards on eight carries. Ali managed 43 yards on 13 rushes, Smith finished with 34 yards, and Hatchett and Robinson combined for 10 yards.
Sibert ended his night with 12-of-24 through the air for 125 yards with a pick and a touchdown. Diivonte Phillips led the Hawks on the ground, with 60 yards on 19 rushes. Sibert managed only a yard on the ground, and Prescott rushed for a yard on two rushes, and he managed a touchdown on that 1-yard run.
The Wildcats moved to 3-0 (1-0), and they will return home to play host to Antioch for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday.
