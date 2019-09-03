Wildcats outlast Overton for 28-27 win

NASHVILLE -- Kolbe Pickett knocked away a two-point pass to preserve Wilson Central's 28-27 win over John Overton at Nick Coutras Stadium on Friday night.
Zavier Ali's 6-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to play broke a tie, lifting Central to a 28-21 lead. But Overton's two-point try following its touchdown in the final minute was denied by Pickett, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 record.
The game began with the Bobcats pinned deep into their own territory, punting the ball to the Wildcats for Tristan Lewis and his offense to set up shop on the Overton 38-yard line. However, the Wildcats could not find their offensive consistency in the first quarter, remaining silent in the first 12 minutes of play.
Before the end of the quarter, Dawayne Jackson notched a 92-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by his own 75-yard sprint, and finished with an Evian Green touchdown rush of 9 yards to put Overton on the board.
Ali managed a 17-yard run in the final seconds of the quarter, starting the Wildcats' first touchdown drive.
Three minutes into the second quarter, Ali found the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown rush around several Bobcats. The Bobcats fought their way to their own 44 on their next drive, but were forced to punt the ball.
They had to punt again with just over three minutes left in the second quarter. However, the punt was blocked, and Jared Lawrence recovered the fumble in the end zone for the Wildcats' second touchdown of the night. Following the Wilson Central 14-7 lead, neither team scored before the conclusion of the half.
The third quarter resulted in a touchdown for both teams. First came Wilson Central, which scored on another Ali push into the end zone.
Following the Wilson Central touchdown, Jackson and the Bobcat offense opened up their playbook. The air raid of Overton started with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Cory Beal. This put the Bobcats back within striking distance. This led into the final 12 minutes of play.
Neither the Wildcats nor the Bobcats could find the end zone until the final 3:06 of the fourth quarter.The Wildcats had two scoring chances before the final three minutes, but Alex Atwell missed a 44-yard field goal and a 26-yarder.
Jackson started the scoring with another long touchdown pass, this time a 66-yarder to Micheal Martin, tying the game going into under two minutes to go.
Ali found the end zone again to break the tie on a 6-yard touchdown run.
However, the game still was not over. The Bobcats had just under a minute to work with. In that minute, John Overton's offense marched from its own 28 to the end zone to make the score 28-27 in favor of Wilson Central. Jackson came out for the 2-point conversion, but Pickett batted the pass away mid-dive to seal the Wildcats' second win.
The Wildcats relied on the ground game through Ali mainly, as he rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts. C.J. Hatchett rushed for 52 yards on six rushes, Lewis seven for 35, and Brett Robinson four for 17. Lewis managed only 13 yards on his 3-for-9 passing. Lawrence was responsible for two of those receptions for 15 yards, and Robinson caught a pass for a 2-yard loss.
The Wildcats advance to 2-0 for the first time in five years and will travel to Rossview this Friday to take on the Hawks in the Region 4-6A opener in Clarksville.
