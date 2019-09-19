Williams named AAC's special teams player of the week

MEMPHIS -- University of Memphis punter Adam Williams was named the American Athletic Conference's special teams player of the week it was announced by the league, Monday.
In a 42-6 road win against South Alabama, the redshirt sophomore from Wilson Central punted four times for a 48.2 yards per punt average. Two of his four punts travelled over 50 yards and two were downed inside the 20. His one touchback in the game just snuck past a teammate's fingertips to miss being downed at the 1.
Williams ranks second in the American Athletic Conference with a 46.4 yards per punt average. Of his 11 punts on the year, four have been downed inside the 20, four have travelled 50 or more yards and three have gone for touchbacks.
Memphis has a bye this Saturday and will open AAC play the following Thursday in a nationally-televised game on ESPN against Navy. That game will kick off at 7 p.m.
