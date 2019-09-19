Wilson Central downs Lady Devils in three

GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central emerged with a couple of close wins in a 25-19, 28-26, 25-23 sweep of visiting Lebanon on Tuesday.
Sydney Dalton led the Lady Wildcats with 13 kills, two aces and two blocks while Emily McDonald added 11 assists, eight digs and two kills; Anna Kate Guethlein 11 assists, seven digs and two aces and Taryn Wilson 20 digs as Central improved to 10-6 for the season.
Addie Grace Porter produced 26 digs, a kill and an assists for Lebanon while Kendall Arnold added 18 assists, six digs and four kills; Olivia Carver 10 digs, seven kills and two aces and Haley Mitchell 10 kills and two digs as the Lady Devils dropped to 5-5 for the season and 4-2 in District 9-AAA.
Lebanon will play host to district rival Smyrna on Thursday while Wilson Central will travel to LaVergne.
Lady Purple Tigers wear out Jackson County
GAINESBORO -- Watertown wore out host Jackson County 25-9, 25-7, 25-9 Tuesday night.
Morgan Brown and Brookelyn Davis led Lady Purple Tiger hitters with eight kills each while Natalie Fountain finished with five; Gala Holbrooks, Brittni Allison and Abby Parkerson two apiece and Mackailyn Cherry one.
Davis earned 16 assists and Cherry 12.
Davis, Cherry and Sydney Murrell each served up four aces while Faith Pulley and Alie Tunks totaled two apiece and Parkerson, Holbrooks and freshman Chloe Poston one each.
Murrell led the defense with 11 digs while Tunks finished with four, Davis three and Pulley two.
Parkerson produced three solo blocks while Allison and Davis had one each as Watertown improved to 14-3 for the season and 8-0 in District 7-A.
Watertown will travel to Westmoreland on Thursday for a district match before hosting a varsity tournament this weekend.
Mt. Juliet conquers LaVergne
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet rolled to a 25-10, 25-3, 25-8 conquest of LaVergne on Tuesday.
Cate Van Hoven led the Lady Bears with 15 kills, four aces and a block while Zoe Hayes had 16 assists, Carson Van Hoven five digs and Allie Brady a block as Mt. Juliet improved to 12-8 for the season and 4-2 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet will step out of district today for a match at Cookeville with the freshmen playing at 4 p.m., the junior varsity at 5 and the varsity at 6.
Blackwell leads MJCA past Ezell-Harding
ANTIOCH -- Megan Blackwell's career-high 10 kills and 23 digs led visiting Mt. Juliet Christian past Ezell-Harding 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 29-27 Tuesday.
In addition to Blackwell's production, Davey Slaughter had 22 digs and 18 kills while Taylor Wilson set up 32 assists.
Watertown outlasts Macon County in five
LAFAYETTE -- Watertown outlasted host Macon County 25-15, 23-25, 23-15, 25-16, 15-13 Monday.
Natalie Fountain nailed 29 kills while Brookelyn Davis drilled 15, Mikayla Nix 12, Abby Parkerson six and Mackailyn Cherry and Brittni Allison one each for the Lady Purple Tigers.
Sydney Murrell finished with 43 digs while Alie Tunks totaled 24, Davis 15, Faith Pulley nine, Fountain seven and Cherry and Parkerson two apiece.
Tunks and Davis each served up four aces while Cherry and Murrell managed two apiece and Pulley and Parkerson one apiece.
Cherry set up 35 assists and Davis 29.
Davis and Parkerson each had two solo blocks and an assist.
Lady Bears beat Oakland in three
MURFREESBORO -- Mt. Juliet swept host Oakland 25-16, 25-15, 25-10 in Randy King Gym on Monday.
Devon Smotherman supplied 12 digs and three aces while Carson Van Hoven had 10 kills and three aces. Allie Brady totaled 25 assists and Krista Marlin seven blocks for the Lady Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.