Wilson Central 28, John Overton 27
WCHS | 0 | 14 | 7 | 7—28
JOHS | 7 | 0 | 7 | 13—27
First Quarter
JOHS—Green 9 run (See kick), 0:12
Second Quarter
WCHS—Ali 10 run (Atwell kick), 9:02
WCHS—Lawrence fumble return (Atwell kick), 3:32
Third Quarter
WCHS—Ali 6 run (Atwell kick), 6:44
JOHS—Beal 54 pass from Jackson (See kick), 4:55
Fourth Quarter
JOHS—Martin 66 pass from Jackson (See kick), 3:06
WCHS—Ali 6 run (Atwell kick), 1:02
JOHS—Corbin 37 pass from Jackson (2 pt. failed) 0:00
Team Statistics
| WCHS | JOHS
First Downs | 18 | 12
Rushes-yards | 35-242 | 23-129
Passing yards | 13 | 233
Return yards | 76 | 50
Comp.-Att. | 3-9 | 14-27
Punts-yards | 3-98 | 5-106
Penalties-Yards | 5-40 | 7-55
Fumbles-lost | 0-0 | 1-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Ali 18-138, Hatchett 6-52, Lewis 7-35, Robinson 4-17. John Overton: Jackson 10-84, Green 6-35, Yates 5-9, Martin 2-1
PASSING—Wilson Central: Lewis 3-9-13. John Overton: Jackson 14-27-233
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Lawrence 2-15, Robinson 1-2. John Overton: Martin 5-102, Corbin 7-64, Beal 1-54, Brown 1-13
MISSED FIELD GOALS— Wilson Central: Atwell 44, 26
