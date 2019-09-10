MT. JULIET -- Wilson Central swept a match against visiting Macon County at Pine Creek last Thursday.
The Wildcats scored 340 points while the Lady Wildcats carded 167.
Trey Melvin shot 76 and Mason Adcock 77 for the Wildcats while Ty Baker carded an 86 and Zac Wilson and Eston Parson 101 each. Ethan Marcum turned in a 106 and Noah Hunter 131.
Kate Castle carded an 80 for the Lady Wildcats while her sister Sarah shot 87 and freshman Haley Lannom notched a 94. Molly Castle carded a 104 and freshman Dorothy Montanye 139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.