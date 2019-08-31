Wilson Central volleyball bounces back, beats Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET -- Wilson Central overcame a Game 1 loss to overtake host Mt. Juliet 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 Thursday night.
Emilee Mcdonald led the Lady Wildcats with 17 assists, 11 digs, three blocks and three kills while Anna Kate Guethlein totaled 20 digs, 12 assists and five aces; Nicole Brill 17 kills, 13 digs and two aces and Taryn Wilson 21 digs and 11 assists as Central surged to a 5-0 start to the season.
Zoey Hayes and Allie Brady each posted 18 assists for Mt. Juliet while Devon Smotherman and Lindsay Merritt managed 15 digs apiece. Cate Van Hoven had 16 kills as she and Madison Pertuset each produced a pair of aces. Krista Marlin totaled 10 blocks as the Lady Bears slipped to 3-3 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet will play host to Portland at 6 p.m. Tuesday following the 5 p.m. junior varsity match. Wilson Central will play host to White House Heritage the same day at 5:30.
Slaughter, Wilson set MJCA records in win over Ezell
MT. JULIET -- Record-setting performances by Davey Slaughter and Taylor Wilson helped Mt. Juliet Christian beat visiting Ezell-Harding 25-21, 25-15, 24-26, 25-13 Thursday.
Slaughter set the school record for kills with 28 while Wilson wrote her name in the record book with 37 assists. Emma Bobbitt totaled 23 digs, five kills and five aces while Megan Blackwell had 26 digs.
Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 4-6 for the season and 3-1 in Division II District 4-A action.
