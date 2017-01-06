Dads2dads: The death of fear, the rise of hope

Looking at our same old selves

There is really little we can say that you have not seen or heard over the past 18 months. Enough mud was slung last year between the two Presidential candidates to cover the entire planet. Some of the rhetoric was childish and profane. The accusations on both sides caused gaping wounds through which we have been able to see poor judgement and perhaps immoral, if not illegal, activity. All of this has caused many Americans to lose faith in the ideals upon which our democracy was built. We have been forced to look at ourselves in the mirror, only to see that many of us harbor some hatred, prejudice and intolerance from which we thought we had evolved.

Care and goodness

There is a hymn titled “For the Healing of the Nations.” The words were written by Fred Kaan in 1965, another time of enormous upheaval in our country and around the world. The second verse states:

“Lead us forward into freedom; from despair your world release,

That, redeemed from war and hatred, all may come and go in peace.

Show us how through care and goodness fear will die and hope increase,

Fear will die and hope increase.”

Come and go in peace

Dad and mom, you may have never sung a hymn. You might not attend a church – or even believe in a supreme being. But the words in that verse are appropriate for this day and time – and especially for a year that will launch a new administration. If we need a national New Year’s resolution, one that parents ought to instill in their children, we suggest this: That we allow one another to come and go in peace – that through our love and respect for one another we will defeat fear and serve as standard-bearers of hope.

Through eyes of love

It’s hard to hate someone who is more like you than not like you. Courageous parents, those secure in their own skins, have dared to challenge their sons and daughters to be independent thinkers, even dreamers. Hey, parents, we must usher our kids through those doors of opportunity and let them lead the way to renewed hope in humankind. Our children have the capacity to alter the future for the common good. We should encourage, challenge and empower them to do so.

Martin Luther King said that hate cannot conquer hate. Only love can vanquish hate. Challenge your children to be change agents of love. to stand up, to respect others, to hope. Set the example. Set a goal for the entire family to do something nice for someone else every week of the New Year. Stare fear down through the eyes of love.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.