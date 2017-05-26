Dads 2 Dads: It’s time to reclaim your life

Requirements

Being fathers, and having worked in academic administration, we know well the impact of increased speed and volume. Your kid’s trying out for the new league, isn’t she? Your son is going to be on the swim team, isn’t he? You’re going to be on the neighborhood alliance, aren’t you? You’ll help coach the team this year, won’t you? That report will be ready tomorrow at ten, won’t it?

We don’t want to forego an opportunity, miss a deadline, perform under par, disappoint our kids or look bad at the office, so we push through, skip a few lunches, cut short a vacation or miss one altogether. But it is clear that redoubling our efforts in place of some relaxation and renewal can make us less effective. We push harder but get less result. Small things get under our skin. Sleep becomes a problem. Worries increase.

Reconsider

In an article for the Harvard Business Review, Stewart Friedman, practice professor of management and director of the Wharton School Work/Life Integration Project, wrote, “When people want to get more done at work, they double down on the time they put into their jobs. They adopt a new productivity approach, stay at the office late, work weekends, revamp to-do lists, and try to cram more into every day. But what if the secret to performing better at work, and feeling more satisfied, isn’t to put more effort and energy into work but less? Instead of working harder and longer, what if you better integrated the four domains of your life – work, home, community, and self? Research has shown just that: By focusing more on the areas of life you care most about, even if those aren’t work, you’ll perform better at your job.”

Restore

Your judgment, performance and patience are better when you move away from your work, take some time for yourself, and attend to the family. In order to be an effective father and a productive worker, you need time to reflect and rebuild yourself. With all the methods of communication we have, we now enjoy far less community. We can be full of information but unconnected, in touch with everything but connecting with little.

Take a look at the activities your children are involved in and the things you’ve taken on at work and home. See how you can prioritize all and eliminate some. If we take a serious look, we can make progress in creating priorities and smoothing out our responsibilities so that we create the balance in our lives that can help us to be more productive at work and more effective at home.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.