Dads2dads: It’s a guy thing, moms wouldn’t understand

Two questions come to mind. As dads, what might we be worried about? Secondly, what is meant by the word “natural?”

A manly pursuit

Our guess is that dads don’t get too worked up if little Suzy finds it more natural to climb a tree or put on a catcher’s mask than play with dolls. Why is that? We think it’s because dads who love sports hope their passion for touchdowns and fly balls and dunks will carry forth in their young sons. After all, males and sports are teammates, right? If my daughter exhibits interest in a more masculine activity, no worry … she’ll eventually grow out of it. Or who knows – she just may show up the boys.

The world is composed of exceptions, ironies and wonderful surprises. Tom’s uncle, who was not a sports enthusiast, was an accomplished organist. He also crocheted –not a typical activity for a man. He also worked in a funeral home preparing bodies for viewing and burial. He was a creative man of diverse interests. Were they masculine or feminine interests? Does it matter?

More than a baseball glove

If dad’s son doesn’t show any interest in sports right now, he may be a late bloomer. His interest in sports may emerge later. In the meantime, he may become enthralled with the flight of a hummingbird or the magnificent art of the spider’s web. That could indicate a passion for science or photography or nature. What are little boys made of? Much more than a baseball glove.

Allow the

natural to unfold

Dad, as much as you want your son to fit the mold, you can’t force him into your mold. As humans, we are allowed to cross boundaries and create new ones. We are free to be who we are. If you believe that your children can be anything they want to be … if you have encouraged them to follow their dreams – then you need to step back and allow the “natural” to unfold. It is not within your power to do otherwise.

Summing up

• Realize that masculinity and sports are not necessarily synonymous.

• Introduce your children to many pursuits, disregarding gender-specific tags.

• Instill values in your children, and help them weigh their choices according to their passions and skills.

• Rather than force your son or daughter into stereotypical smaller boxes, encourage them to avoid boxes altogether.

• Allow your children to grow at their own pace, along their own path – rather than be mere extensions of you. It tweaks a nerve to say it, dad … but your children are not you.

• Be grateful your youngster shows interest in positive pursuits, whether it means breaking a sweat or crocheting a sweater.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.