Telling Tales: Taking full advantage of Mother’s Day

Big hugs, breakfast in bed, cards that play music are all well and good. But if we get down to the nitty gritty, the reason I love this day more than any other, is because Mother’s Day is the one day all those I live with have to do exactly as I say.

No questions asked.

Chocolate chip pancakes for breakfast? Well, of course.

Thai for lunch? They may all grumble, but it’s happening.

An afternoon of Lifetime movies – well, yes, I think I will.

Given the magnitude of the powers bestowed on me on this one special day, I don’t take it lightly.

I ponder on it for days. What shall we do? Where shall we go? What shall we eat? There’s no sleeping in on this big day, because I plan to savor every last stinking minute of it.

And given I’ve been a mother for 21 years now, my family has grown weary of my amazing Mother’s Day superpowers. The card and the bracelet are sweet, but we all know that isn’t going to cut it.

Nope. Not even close.

And this past Sunday was no different. This year, what I wanted more than anything else for Mother’s Day was nothing that could be purchased, ordered or handcrafted out of paper maché.

This year, I wanted a clean garage, so clean that when I walked into it, the smell of bleach would be so powerful that it could quite possibly burn my soul.

That, followed by a trip to HomeGoods and then an afternoon making gluten-free pizzas together, after which we would retire to the den to watch the premier of the “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” Also, all together. As a family. A happy family.

“But we bought you a bracelet,” the kids cry out.

I look at my husband. The only thing he hates more than gluten-free anything is HomeGoods.

We make eye contact.

His favorite day of the entire year is coming up – Father’s Day. He knows it…and I know it.

“Come on,” he says, “it’s what your mother wants,” as he leads my crew away.

“And use the big bottles of bleach that I bought. All the bottles.” I scream out as all those I love march into the garage while I retire to the couch to watch HGTV.

And so it goes. It’s now 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and Mother’s Day is coming to a close. My garage is clean. HomeGoods was oh, so good, and we are now anxiously waiting for the gluten-free pizzas to bake.

My little crew looks worn out, hungry and dare I say, even a little put out – each time I call their name and ask them to “bring me” whatever my heart desires.

Oh well, the three hours we are all about to spend watching this Lifetime movie will surely make things better. Or not. Either way, it’s been a great day. Hope yours was, as well.

Comments? You can email Angel Kane at tellingtales@lebanondemocrat.com. Becky Andrews and Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Democrat.