Fair held to inform Mt. Juliet seniors

“The purpose of the health fair is to have different vendors come and explain to our seniors the different services that are available in this community,” said Mt. Juliet senior center director Tanya Graham.

Vendors received information about home health, elder law, physical health and other aspects of a senior’s life.

“It’s just a pressure-free environment where you can come and get information, take it home, absorb it and if you need to reach back out, you have those contacts,” Graham said.

Graham said everyday occurrences, such as phone scams, create difficulties for seniors to dissect authentic information and businesses. The health fair creates an environment that allows seniors to get information from trusted vendors at a trusted location, Graham said.

“This actually opens it up to where those discussions and contacts can happen, and there’s not a scare of going to someone you don’t know,” Graham said.

The fair can also allow serious discussions to start among loved ones.

“A lot of them have family that’s here and they rely on family to take care of those needs. Sometimes, things kind of get overlooked in the day-to-day life. Sometimes, they’ve delayed planning or find themselves in a situation where it’s at the point they need to start to consider assisted living or a nursing home, and they’ve got a spouse that’s not quire ready for that phase,” Graham said.

Graham said the fair is designed to continue the group’s mission to help local seniors.

For more information, visit mjseniorcenter.org.