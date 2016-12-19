Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Sept. 24

Chad Houstin Taylor, 24, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Malcom Rahime Weir, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Connor Lee Wright-Johnson, 21, of Gordonsville, was charged with DUI.

Sept. 25

Kelli Lynn Adams, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Lee Orville Allen, 45, of Pennsicola, Fla., was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Sam Thomas Bergant, 22, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Wayne Clark, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Edward Andrew Gaddis, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license.

Robert Ernest Gimbel, 45, of Carthage, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

William Tyler Heithcock, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and emergency committal.

Hector Miguel Hernandez-Santiago, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of implied consent law, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Travis Ryan Horvath, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful carry of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Matthew Ryne Manning, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Karl May, 23, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Thomas Larry McCrary, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing and public drunkenness.

Gregory Allen Racey, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Sept. 26

Chad Alan Crawford, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of forgery and one count of theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000.

Cleo Vanta Douglass, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Janne Etta Haynes, 55, of Alexandria, was charged with failure to appear.

Jay Paul Henry, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Kalen Devon Hickombottom, 30, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Willie James Houston, 38, of Algood, was charged with violation of probation.