Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 3

Will Vick Braswell, 50, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Breanna Lynn Brown, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Derek Eugene Coleman, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Rickey Shane Collins, 33, of Brush Creek, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

David Nathan Conaway, 35, of Smithville, was charged with domestic assault.

Joe Frank Dowell, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Sean Paul Durham, 32, of Brentwood, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000.

Travis Ray Fakes, 39, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Rodney Forte Farmer, 23, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joseph Edward Harmann, 38, of Cookeville, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and DUI.

James Arthur Harrison, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin David Higgins, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Janet Annette Hughes, 47, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Jennifer Marie Locke, 37, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Jason McCooley, 36, of Gary, Ind., was charged with public drunkenness.

Luana Nicole McGowan, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with evading arrest.

Logan McNiel Phillips, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault and underage consumption.

Martha Louise Ray, 68, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Kristian Teresa Sanders, 31, of Franklin, was charged with contempt.

Savannah Rose Shewmaker, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Kevin Ward Smotherman, 32, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Austin Shane Williams, 31, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Robyn Alesha Wilmoth, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Charles Allen Woodall, 55, of Nashville, was charged with contempt.

Oct. 4

Lucinda Nanette Birdsong, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.