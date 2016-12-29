Sheriff's Reports and most wanted

Oct. 7

Gail Cooke, 64, of Covington, La., was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Richard Marquis Dennis, 25, of Nashville, was charged with drugs simple possession, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Gary Vernon Geier, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of implied consent law, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Daniel Mario Hayes, 59, of Whites Creek, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Justin Caleb Hickman, 23, of Elmwood, was charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of theft of property, seven counts of forgery and 18 counts of fraudulent use of credit.

Leilani Alisa Lawrance, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Chad Arthur Locke, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, resisting arrest, evading arrest and failure to appear.

Erika Navarro, 41, of Smyrna, was charged with public drunkenness.

Anthony Jermaine Odom, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Benedict Ostine, 21, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Allan Purkerson, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Sada Nichole Rider, 34, of Cookeville, was charged with fugitive from justice and failure to appear.

Steven Keith Williams, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jeffery Wayne Woods, 55, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Oct. 8

Thomas Michael Ambrose 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Eddie Mendoza Benitez, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Cody Dalton Hollis, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and DUI.

Catherine Louise Leech, 46, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Crystal Gail Linder, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Lakendra Rena Rippy, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and served weekend time.

– Staff Reports