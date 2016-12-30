Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 10

Christy Gunter Wimberly, 53, of Lascassas, was charged with reckless endangerment, misdemeanor evading arrest, reckless driving and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Oct. 11

Aaron Glen Adams, 18, of Simpsonville, Ky., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Glen Norman Adams, 44, of Old Hickory, was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Keith Allen, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness, resisting arrest and DUI.

James Eric Allison, 40, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Rafiel Ray Carter, 20 of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release.

Robert Edwin Comer, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of conditional release.

Michael Kenneth Hammer, 61, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Kelley Ray Johns, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Serena Crystal King, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

James Kenneth Muncie, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Eulalio Ortiz-Ortiz, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Julie Marie Prater, 28, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

Betty June Speck, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Janelle Marie Starke, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shelia Evonne West, 58, of Carthage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Darline Martin Wiley, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and resisting arrest.

Oct. 12

Russell Shannon Campbell, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with harboring a runaway juvenile.

Bryant Keith Crenshaw, 43, of Hartsville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Terry Ray Holbrooks, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release.