Woman charged with filing false report

Lisa M. Adams, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with filing a false report Dec. 27. She posted $2,500 bond the same day and was released from Wilson County Jail and currently awaits a court appearance.

Lebanon police said the charge stemmed from a Nov. 18 incident when Adams called 911 to report she was robbed at knifepoint near the Meadows Apartments mailboxes off Tennessee Boulevard.

“After many interviews and hours spent investigating the claim, it was revealed that Adams was not being truthful, and had fabricated the story because she had a disagreement with the named suspect in the case,” said Lebanon police spokesperson P.J. Hardy.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice said the department is committed to its citizens and will respond to all calls for help.

“However, when false reports are made and we expend time, equipment and resources to respond to and investigate those false reports, we take the matters very seriously,” Justice said. “False reporting of emergencies not only put responding officers’ lives at risk, but also the lives of those on the roadway. Traffic-related fatalities are the highest cause of on-duty deaths for police officers. The resources and hours spent investigating false claims are a waste of taxpayer money and take away precious time and resources from those truly needing our help.”