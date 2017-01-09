Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 17

Bassem Mokhtar Girgis, 29, of Joelton, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Jeremy Elton Green, 37, of Liberty, was charged with failure to appear.

Brittany Paige Guthrie, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Emilio Isaias Hernandez, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Cheryl Renee Huffman, 51, of Nunley, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Sonny Dewayne Hunter, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jimmy Ray Jenkins, 46, of Nashville, was charged with contempt.

Rhonda Christine Johnston, 47, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Decorey McDougle, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Simon Mehtsentu, 34, of Nashville, was charged with three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of a firearm during committing a felony, unlawful carry of a weapon and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bruce Delanie Mendenhall, 65, of Nashville, was held for court.

Sabrina Nicole Phelps, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Zachary Thayer Scalf, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Lagregory Sentel Sweatt, 31, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear, criminal impersonation and two counts of driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Oct. 18

Zachary Paul Banfield, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Damon Weston Bivens, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Jeremy Scott Blackfox, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Christopher Leftridge Carter, 22, Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Jerome Dunn, 44, of Gallatin, was charged with harassment.

Izakk Pondius Galligan, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and aggravated assault.

Michael Joseph Grant, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Timothy Shawn Holloway, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Devin Donovan Holt, 19, of La Vergne, was charged with failure to appear.