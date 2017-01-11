Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 19

Chad Alan Crawford, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary.

Michael Wayne Dixon, 44, of Collenwood, was charged with aggravated burglary.

William Justin Dull, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with domestic assault.

John Henry Fisher, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Stephanie Renee Forsythe, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

William Henry Frazier, 46, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Izaak Pondius Galligan, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with drugs simple possession, drug paraphernalia and violation of conditional release.

Phillip Dwayne Gulley, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Janet Ann Harwell, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal and domestic assault.

Amiee Marie House, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Kelley Ray Johns, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Kay Kirkendoll, 45, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Teresa Deene Leduc, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Douglas Jawan Majors, 21, of Watertown, was charged with drugs simple possession.

Jessica Adriana Reynolds, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ryan Christopher Sherrill, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault, and interference with emergency calls.

Oct. 20

Dana Michelle Bowes, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Benjamin Adam Caldwell, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cynthia Louise Ferguson, 54, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Gary Vernon Geier, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Cole Goodall, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Joshua Howard Granstaff, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drugs simple possession.

Carl Eugene Hildreth, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of conditional release.