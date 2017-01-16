Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 24

Brett William Gorgol, 53, of Nashville, was charged with fugitive from justice, violation of implied consent law, violation of open container laws and DUI.

Antonio Londale Hall, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Ryan Hargis, 41, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Brandy Nicole Harrison, 27, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Anthony Scott Hedgepath, 25, of Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with violation of probation.

Lavonda Jean Ingram, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with false report.

Iccela Lynnae Kossa, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Evan Hatcher Meade, 31, of Clintwood, Va., was charged with fugitive from justice.

Erik Moreno, 20, of Hermitage, was charged with evading arrest, contributing to delinquency, simple possession of drugs, and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Justin Glenn Page, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

James Edwin Powell, 34, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Jeanin Alalmeda Robinson, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Daniel Ivan Sutch, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 23 of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Dominique Hakia Thomas, 26, of Nashville, was charged with criminal impersonation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Monique Akia Thomas, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Andres Martin Trujillo, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Jonathan Ashley Welliver, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Oct. 25

Eduardo Martinez Alvarez, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, unlawful carry of a weapon and two counts of drugs simple possession.

Christopher Howard Belcher, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Brooks Lainie Joy, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, driving on a revoked, suspended or canceled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.