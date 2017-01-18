Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 27

Brent Tyrone Bull, 42, of Auburntown, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release.

Christopher Daniel Calvert, 28, of Portland, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Caleb Britton Gammon, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Francisco Fitzgerald Humes, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and violation of consent law.

Donnie Glenn Kennedy, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Najah Sabreen Meredith, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Jemekia Lasha Stroud, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and criminal violation of probation.

Joseph Travis Sutton, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with, leaving the scene with property damage, duty to give and render aid and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

Mark Lee Wilson, 43, of Alexandria, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Misty Dawn Wyatt, 33, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Oct. 28

David Lee Asbridge, 40, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Rachel Christine Bowen, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ireland Elie, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Chelsie Nicole England, 25, of Springfield, was charged with failure to appear.

Carrie Sue Fanning, 25, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Kevin Lee Finley, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Rosezella May Gilbert, 33, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Christian Dallas Johnson, 23, of Hermitage, served weekend time.

Christopher Justin Kirby, 34, of Florance, was held for court.

Paul Allen Luster, 54, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI and habitual motor vehicle offence.

Cherrish Nicole McCloud, 29, of Portland, was charged with non-verbal/oral threat harassment.

Ian Joseph prince, 33, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation and served weekend time.

Derrick Devonte Rhodes, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Jeremy James Roberts, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal attempt.

Shelia Gail Smitty, 43, of Red Boiling Springs, was held for court.