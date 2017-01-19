Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 28

Joshua Tyler York, 25, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Oct. 29

Stephen Charles Burch, 55, of Nashville, was charged with public intoxication.

Ryan Matthew Campell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Charles Michael Clark, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release.

Dustin Gage Fields, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Christopher James Hackney, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Kenneth Hammer, 61, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public intoxication.

Brian Thomas Johns, 46, of Hendersonville, was charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

Jennifer Maria Johnston, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Charles Randall Moss, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, evading arrest felony and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Troy Lee Pearson, 49, of Old Hickory, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale and possession or methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Andrew Pomeroy, 25, of Lascassas, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Anthony Reese, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and violation of probation.

Jeff Randy Walters, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Oct. 30

Daryck Keton Crowe, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Chassity Nicole Harrell, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear/bond jumping and failure to appear.

Jonathan Watson Irwin, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Sanchez Lammonte Malone, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Antonio Aburto Martinez, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with leaving the scene and driving without a license.

Jesse Wayne Vann, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with underage DWI and violation of implied consent.

Oct. 31

Michael Allen Charleston, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Kenneth Dwayne Fisher, 21, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.