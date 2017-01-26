Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 6

America Bianca Douglas, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release.

Jack Nicholas McKeon, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Christopher Michael Raines, 43, of Cookeville, was charged with violation of probation.

Patricia Brianna Talley, 26, of Chattanooga, was charged with failure to appear.

Markivia Lashay Tansil, 36, of Clarksville, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release.

Careena Inez Tibbs, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Nov. 7

Aaron Lee Atkinson, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Austin Broughton, was charged with DUI.

Georgie Ray Carver, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release.

James Jeffery Clifford, 47, of Madison, was charged with evading arrest misdemeanor and habitual motor vehicle offence.

Daniel Odell Eldridge, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of the sex offender registry, criminal impersonation and criminal violation of probation.

Evelyn James Evans, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent.

Okima Shajuan Hall, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kimberly Anne Hogsten, 44, of Nashville, was charged with public intoxication.

Janardo Jancinto Howell, 45, of Madison, was charged with parole violation.

Brent Lee Jennette, 44, of Dickson, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license, failure to give immediate notice on an accident and leaving the scene.

Heather Denise Reed, 42, of Goodlettsville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Leslie Shannon Reed, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

James Matthew Roby, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Desiree Renee Sircy, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Lee Sowinski, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication, simple drugs possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

Shawn Christoher Wilson, 26, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping.