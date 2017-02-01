Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 13

Brandy Lynn Pierce, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Schasta Tristyn Rodgers, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Camren Avery VanNus, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault.

Sharnika Ann Walker, 26, of Memphis, was charged with domestic assault and being a fugitive from justice.

Tristen Lamar Woodard, 23, of Hartsville, was charged with possession or manufacture with intent for resale, three counts of simple drugs possession, possession of a prohibited weapon, drugs in a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Sawin Wright, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Nov. 14

April Dawn Bonner, 49, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Jeremy Frank Bowen, 22, of Greenbrier, was charged with violation of probation.

Loandal Deon Claybrooks, 37, of Watertown, was charged, with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Arthur Leroy Cole, 47, of Antioch, was held for court.

Julie Ann Dryden, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear/bond-jumping, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license and leaving the scene with property damage.

Jodi Jeaniene Durham, 46, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Erica Lacole Evans, 29, of Carthage, was held for court.

John Kevin Green, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Skyler Danielle Landry, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Tonya Marie Landry, 43, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Caleb Hunter Maye, 24, of Cotton Town, was charged with DUI.

Ronnie Stephen Means, 37, of Yosemite, was charged with aggravated assault, simple drugs possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

John Calvin Murray, 51, of Nashville, was held for court.

Marcus Terrell Rembert, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Dillon Phet Sousanguane, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise and simple drugs possession.

Dana Marie Suttles, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.