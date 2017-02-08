Sheriff's Reports and Most Wanted

Nov. 21

James Damon Brock, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Autumn Brooke Burton, 26, of Gallatin, was charged with theft of property.

Leon Davis, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation.

Mark Anthony Davis, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Rachel Binkley Gann, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Aaron Dewey Glisson, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal attempt, aggravated arson, reckless endangerment, reckless burning and violation of probation.

Demetrius Rafael Golson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lyle Joseph Griffith, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Austin Eugene Harris, 25, of Gallatin, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Jason Tyler Hill, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Tina Deshea Jobe, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Teresa Haynes Lawlor, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Kenneth Lee McPeak, 60, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Joshua Martin Monast, 21, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Jalen Alphonso Perkins, 22, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

Sherry Dianne Pruitte, 43, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Deedy Giahenwell Rhodes, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Michael Darren Straub, 19, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Deavin Nicole Walker, 30, Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Nov. 22

Derrick Jermain Burnley, 34, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Christopher Dwight Crawford, 36, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Camron Scott Donaldson, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Ethan Blake Favorit, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated and vandalism.

Casey Alan Frazier, 26, of Nashville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Richard Donald McDaniel, 36, of Antioch, was charged with contempt of court.