Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Jan. 23

William Todd Russell, 49, of Lavergne, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Michael Allen Schuff, 34, of Old Hickory, was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Courtney Michele Silva, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of simple drugs possession and public intoxication.

Robert Ray Spagnolo, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Lori Jannett Starks-Apple, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Alex Blake Taylor, 24, of Watertown, was charged with theft of property, possession of tools to interfere with anti-theft device and theft of merchandise, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with or fabricating with evidence, accessory after the fact and criminal violation of probation.

Michael Dylan Williams, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drugs possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of a prohibited weapon.

William Marquise Woods, 29, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Jan. 24

Gina Lynn Alas, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

David Michael Brewster, 42, of Castalian Springs, was charged with failure to appear.

Geri Lynn Brown, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Maurice Roshawn Burrus, 38, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Chenoa Nichole DeLaguna, 37, of Oak Ridge, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Ian Dave LaValley, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drugs possession.

Christian David Layman, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping.

Laura Ann Nelms, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with public intoxication.

Jeffery John Pignone, 38, of Bethpage, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Levi Nevava Reynolds, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drugs possession and two counts of failure to appear.

Antonio James Richardson, 24, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Garrett Jacob Sharpe, 21, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation and vandalism.

Jason Edward Thompson, 40, of White House, was charged with violation of probation.