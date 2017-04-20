Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Jan. 26

Michael Steven Battiste, 25, of North Palm Beach, was charged with DUI.

Jesse Ray Boles, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Dereka Renee Conwy, 21, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Michael Shane Crain, 37, of Nashville, was held for court.

James Andrew England, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mattie Michelle Goodwin, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled drivers license.

Robert William Howard, 33, of Elmwood, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Courtney Lynn Pignone, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Sebastian Steverson, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Allen Tatum, 42, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Vincent Walter, 19, of Old Hickory, was charged with simple drugs possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 27

Michael Wayne Blessing, 47, of Newport, was charged with violation of probation.

Terry Michael Blythe, 33, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated assault.

Hayley Christine Bott, 23, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Wayne Cheney, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Heather Louise Cheney, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Demetrious Abdul Coleman, 42, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

James Don Cumby, 29, of Crossville, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Alexander Jackson Davis, 20, of Crossville, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Dustin Joseph Dies, 31, of Smithville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Scott Thomas Eckhardt, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

James Noory Eun, 20, of Knoxville, served weekend time.

Sandra Joyce Granstaff, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Tyler Hill, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Sentell Jackson, 38, of Statesville, was charged with aggravated assault.