Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 9

Richard Tim Foster, 37, of Lewisburg, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Neely Deann Horner, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Justin Glynn Hulse, 27, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Jennifer Renee Johnson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Charles Lawaun Jones, 40, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Mary Elizabeth Langhans, 50, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Leonard Lawrence Lenning, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, resisting arrest, assault and criminal trespassing.

Ryan Clark Marrison, 38, of Hermitage, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

Gregory Dweayne Martin, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Shonetrell Meshay McCutcheon, 22, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Christopher Decorey McDougle, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

James Allen McIlonie, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug free school zone and possession and manufacturing with intent for resale.

Lisa Pruett Ortiz, 53, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Johnathon Andrew Palmisano, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ricki Dean Reece, 68, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of implied consent law, reckless driving, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, misdemeanor evading arrest and DUI.

Paula Michelle Rush, 35, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Garrett Franklin Smith, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charge with violation of probation.

Stephanie Lee Vanatta, 40, of Lebanon, was held for court.

John Wesley Wall, 54, of Dowelltown, was charged with DUI.

Amanda Nicole Windham, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Feb. 10

James Anthony Burnett, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Shaina Michele Carter, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

Phillip Cody Conner, 26, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

Melinda La’Reace Dalton, 43, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.