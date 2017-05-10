Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 15

Amber Melinda Parrish, 28, of Smyrna, was charged with DUI.

Catherine Ann Pinhal, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

David Dewayne Sanders, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000 and two counts of forgery.

Adam Kendall Smith, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Crystal Bianca Trivett, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Bobby Lee Word, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Feb. 16

Haley Alexandria Bolin-Gojkovic, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

Isaac Lee Cunningham, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Angelia Michelle Gibbs, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of a legend drug.

James Nicholas Goad, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Terry Todd Harbrecht, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Angela Sue Johnston, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Troy David Lee, 43, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Tari Jessika Lunsford, 30, of Portland, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Amanda Lynn Marlow, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor false report to an officer.

Joseph Lee McAfee, 28, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

Dorina Gail Perry, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Halie Ann Rose Ray, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Shannon Michelle Roseti, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Rebecca Lee Squires, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Lee Nelson Trivett, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Timothy Lorenzo Wade, 26, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt.

Harry Lee Watkins, 51, of Nashville, was charge with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Ashlyn Paige White, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.