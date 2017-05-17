Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 25

Christy Lea Davis, 37, of Ashland City, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Daniel Louis Dillard, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Dayton Kyel Farrar, 46, of Murfreesboro, was charged with public drunkenness.

Robert Gerald Gibbs, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jeffry Dwayne Griggs, 48, of Smyrna, was charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft of property worth less than $500.

Jon Michael Hendrixson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

John Paul Israel, 23, of Pleasant View, was charged with failure to appear.

Daniel James Lester, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Chad Arthur Locke, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, theft of merchandise worth less than $500, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Alexander Robert Meadows, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Nicholas Patrick Reckner, 23, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Mark Allen Roddy, 34, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Ryan Andrew Taladay, 36, of Mertle Beach, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

David Stephen Troutman, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Lauraly Deen Wade, 23, of Wilson, was charged with violation of probation.

Chad Michael Browning, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Ryan James Dakhil, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Daniel Lynn Johnson, 21, of Smithville, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Susan Elizabeth Keeling, 54, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Brooke Elizabeth McKinley, 34, of Watertown, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.