Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 12

Mark Alen Banks, 51, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Dakota Michelle Boyles, 20, of Portland was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

Trevor Austin Clay, 36, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Jerry Gene Daddezio, 20, of Adolophis, KY was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Samuel Dawson, 36, of Hendersonville was charged with identity theft, theft of property less than $500 and two counts of possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card.

Daniel Alvin Estey, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Carlos Oneil Gaines, 29, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jonathan Charles Gandy, 37, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and giving a false report or information to an officer.

Gregory Allen Green, 44, of Lebanon was charged with theft of services worth less than $500.

Ryan Gregory Hill, 25, of Shelbyville was charged with theft of property, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Melvin Keeley, 60, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Allen Leathers, 44, of Lascassas was charged with theft of property.

Carl Wayne Moore, 45 was charged with criminal trespassing.

Angelica Renee Muncie, 28, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jacob Mark Scott, 31, of Lascassas was charged with theft of property.

Krista Leigh Stidham, 30, of Crossville was charged with violation of probation.

Sherry Ann Wayne, 41, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Brian Keith Womble, 39, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

March 13

Oliver Lynn Baxley, 32, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and habitual offence with a motor vehicle.

Marvin Andre Bryant, 20, of Goodlettsville was held for court.

Chad Alan Crawford, 42, of Lebanon was held for court.

Christopher Dwight Crawford, 36, of Lebanon was held for court.