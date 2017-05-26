Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 13

Christie Elaine Davis, 51, of Watertown was charged with DUI, failure to give immediate notice on accident and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Eric Estraudo Deleon, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Larry Neal Dickens, 45, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Tabatha Nichole Ferebee, 28, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument, and theft of property worth less than $500.

Andre Flanagan, 41, of Murfreesboro was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Guadalupe Antonio Fonseca, 19, of Hermitage was serving weekend time.

Derrick Dwann Frazier, 20, of Nashville was held for court.

Bradkey Travis Higgenbottom, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and violation of probation.

Joseph Clark Hindelang, 31, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Larry Robert Holloway, 46, of Hendersonville was held for court.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

James Edward Jordan, 36, of Nashville was charged with possession of schedule VI.

Jennifer Lee Kelley, 42, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession and violation of the implied consent law.

Brittany Nicole Kilgore, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James William Neal, 74, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Haven Chance Pettit, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Courtney Lynn Pignone, 33, of Mt. Juliet was charged with contempt of court.

William Nathaniel Reed, 38, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled license.

Lance Kelby Rippy, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation and first degree murder.

Kimberly Ann Scott, 51, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation and first degree murder.

Teresa Kay Skates, 51, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Derrick Evan Smith, 39, of La Vergne was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, DUI, and two counts of drugs simple possession.