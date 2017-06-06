Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 27

Regina Hollis Adams, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Terry Lynn Bankston, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Shane Monroe Calahan, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andy Michael Chambers, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jeremy Lynn Clem, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest and criminal violation of probation.

Tabatha Nichole Ferbee, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument and theft of property worth less than $500.

Christy Marie Garrett, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal exposure to HIV.

James Ralph Grisham, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Sara Jane Groover, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Justin Glynn Hulse, 27, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Jesse Oliver Hunter, 27, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Kimberly Dawn Hunter, 27, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Tina Deshea Jennings, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest and domestic assault.

Melissa Timmons Judkins, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Mark Anthony King, 45, of Goodlettsville, was charged with eight counts of theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000.

Scotty Wayne Lambert, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jenny Elizabeth Murphy, 34, of Carthage, was charged with contempt of court.

Pedro Manuael Pajaro, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.