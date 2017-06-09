Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 1

Jeffrey Thomas Bittle, 52, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

James Dillon Blackburn, 24, of Monterey was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and assault.

Terry Frank Brooks, 50, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Christopher Nathan Denis, 19, of Hermitage was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Ranel Chandler Galvez, 21, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Lance Alan Green, 21, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and two counts of violation of probation.

Christian Jovany Jaimes, 21, of Leeds, AL was charged with drugs simple possession.

John Shannon Killian, 38, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jeremy William Lyddane, 23, of Madison was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Vernon Davis Mason, 19, of Shellfield, AL was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Johsua Lynn Moody, 41, of Nashville was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Elijah Samuel Morris, 18, of Nashville was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale and drugs simple possession.

Kristin Dare Parrish, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Jessica Lynn Pickle, 18, of La Vergne was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and drugs simple possession.

Vashon Eugene Vaughn, 44, of Murfreesboro was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

April 2

Angela Lynn Absher, 32, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Tyler Andrew Blevins, 26, of Murfreesboro was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Jessie David Gough, 28, of Harriman was charged with failure to appear.

Marvin Timothy Hackler, 46, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Betina Jeanine Major, 49, of Mt. Juliet was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Robert Parsons, 36, of Madison was charged with theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000.

Rebecca Lee Sullins, 30, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Augustus White, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

April 3

Raymond Louis Bailey, 34, of Clarksville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and evading arrest.

Terry Ray Baker, 40, of Nashville was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $500 and failure to appear.

Everette Terrell Beasley, 51, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court.

Christopher Leftridge Carter, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Julie Margaret Chaffins, 40, of Lebanon was charged with possession schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mandy Nicole Coeyman, 39, of Pleasant View was charged with contempt of court.

Courtney Leigh Davis, 29, of Maryville was charged with theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000.

Bobbie Dail Filice, 25, of Hendersonville was held for court.

Keliane Wyatt Fisher, 28, of Elmwood was charged with non-verbal harassment.

Lavern Authore Gibbs, 79, of Old Hickory was charged with failure to appear and named a fugitive of justice.

Crystal Gail Grisham, 37, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Lazarus Quayshun Grissom, 24, of Nashville was charged with domestic assault.

Sarah Naomi Hardy-Briley, 36, of Mt. Juliet was charged with three counts of failure to appear, altering of temp tag and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Alisha Mae Hawkins, 36, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Heather Nicole Jones, 30, of Old Hickory was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Kaitlan Dianne Lee, 28, of Jefferson City, MI was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Ronnie Clinton Mangrum, 67, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated arson and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Michael Harvey Martin, 45, of Smyrna was charged with domestic assault and public drunkenness.

Andrew Dalton O’Quinn, 22, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Demetrius Dawaun Reynolds, 42, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Ryne Clayton Shephard, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Lainie Nichole Townshed, 38, of Hermitage was charged with contempt of court.

Ishaveka Denise Williams, 25, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court.

William Randall York, 53, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

April 4

Luis Alejandro Alvarez, 18, of Lebanon was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

Jason Dwayne Bowers, 36, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Brent Tyrone Bull, 42, of Portland was charged with violating a protection order.

Chenoa Nichole Delaguna, 37, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Nicholas Brent Denney, 27, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Leroy Dawson Ewell, 31, of Cookeville was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Carrie Sue Fanning, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jordan Kyle Flatt, 24, of Cookeville was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Nicole Gaddis, 39, of Anna, IL was charged with violation of probation.

Ronnie Charles Hopson, 35, of Jackson was held for court.

William Troy Laine, 43, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Bronson Wayne Roberts, 43, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Billy Joe Stafford, 31, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Amanda Nicole Ward, 30, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of probation and criminal impersonation.

Wesley Royce Williamson, 48, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James Kevin Woods, 36, of Lebanon was held for court.