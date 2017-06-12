Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 5

Hiram Alcantar, 22, of Lafayette was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Oliver Lynn Baxley, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Kaetlin Renee Blakeman, 28, of Ashland City was charged with public drunkenness, two counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Jerome Booker, 48, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Danielle Nicole Buttrey, 27, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Shane Monroe Calahan, 39, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Marticous Levar Clemmons, 36, of Mt. Juliet was charged with three counts of violation of probation, two counts of failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Martin Gerardo Espinoza-Carrera, 36, of Gallatin was charged with failure to appear.

Fernando Alonzo Gomez, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Denise Jae-Yun Perry, 33, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Elizabeth Ann Poole, 50, of Lebanon was held for court.

Andrea Marie Robinson, 40, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Terry Clay Tarrents, 61, of Portland was charged with two counts of vandalism, theft of property, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Shivonn Elizabeth Winnett, 43, of Lebanon was charged with schedule I, failure to pay child support, two counts of violation of probation and counterfeit controlled substance.

April 6

Katie Lynn Davenport, 26, of Watertown was charged with aggravated assault.

Raven Symone Edmond, 23, of Murfreesboro was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Demosthenes Dimitrios Galaktiadis, 27, of Gallatin was charged with falsified drug test, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Julio Garcia-Monroy, 39, of Westmoreland was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Timmy Lee Gilley, 44, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Travis Sentell Jackson, 38, of Watertown was charged with aggravated assault.

Jose Armondo Martinez, 18, of Cincinnati was charged with failure to appear.

Antonio Quanta Merritt, 27, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

John Wesley Owens, 62, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.