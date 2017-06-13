Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 6

Michael Brian Reed, 34, of Lebanon was held for court.

Hailey Marquia Truelove, 21, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Stephanie Lee Vanatta, 40, of Lebanon was held for court.

Jami Paige Wallace, 40, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Timothy Deroy Wethington, 51, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Alan Woods, 50, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault.

April 7

Nathaniel Edward Alexander-Woods, 19, of Hermitage was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Walter Andrew Beard, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Debra Ann Boykin, 53, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Marie Boykin, 30, of Lebanon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of tools to interfere with an anti-theft device and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Michael Eugene Brigman, 30, of Nashville was charged with aggravated assault.

Steven Francis Froeber, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Scott Glover, 35, of Carthage was charged with violation of probation.

Carla Renee Greer, 37, of Lebanon was charged with using a worthless check worth less than $500.

Christopher Lamont Henderson, 39, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

James Michael Johnson, 23, of Westmoreland was charged with failure to appear.

Mariana Leroux, 59, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Casey Dean McCurdy, 42, of Watertown was serving weekend time.

Justin Emil Meyers, 36, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Leon Poore, 38, of Portland was charged with violation of probation.

Dalton Lyle Randolph, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Kaemon Damon Robinson, 21, of Tennessee was charged with failure to appear.

Luisana Robinson, 32, of Antioch was serving weekend time.

Aja Brittney Roth, 27 of Westmoreland was serving weekend time.