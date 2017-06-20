Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 11

Joshua Ryan Nichols, 28, of Hannibal, was charged with fugitive from justice, drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.

Bobbie Jean Phillips, 41, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Kenneth Dewayne Seay, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and evading arrest.

Garrett Jacob Sharpe, 21, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Rayna Marie-Jea Slaughenhoupt, 31, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Janelle Marie Starke, 46, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Leonard Warren Steverson, 45, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Diane Stilts, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, duty to give info and render aid and driving without a license.

Regina Starr Yates, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear or bond jumping.

April 12

David Benjamin Auchmuty, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Anderw Naji Bakheet, 21, of Mount Juliet, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, drugs simple possession, disorderly conduct, assault on an officer and violation conditional release domestic.

Kimberly Deshain Bass, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

James Eric Belcher, 39, of Mount Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Robin Dewayne Bennett, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation conditional release domestic.

Allen Michael Bryant, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault.

Lindsey Nicole Cleghorn, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Dandre Jacquese Crutchfield, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Christopher George Fleming, 25, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Bryan Thomas Gann, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and implied consent.

Levi Austin Humes, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Deion Jashawn Hunter, 21, of Nashville, was charge with manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vincent Dean Ingram, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with rape and statutory rape of an authority figure.

Harrison Edward Jones, 19, of Mount Juliet, was charged with public drunk.

Canaan Meleah Lindsay, 23, of Knoxville, served weekend time.