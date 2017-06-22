Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 13

John Steven Malone, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Patrick Matlak, 40, of Huntley, was charged with public drunk and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Ray Minatra, 35, of Antioch, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation implied consent law, drugs simple possession and driving on a revoked license.

Sankey Jay Morton, 56, of Lavergne, was charged with failure to appear.

Heather Denise Reed, 43, of Goodlettsville, was charged with attachment:child support.

William Edward Rogers, 44, of Hendersonville, was charged with using a worthless check less than $500.

Amy Dawn Taylor, 40, of Belton, was charged with drugs simple possession.

Noa Jeremiah Taylor, 39, of Belton, was charged with drugs simple possession.

John Wayne Tramel, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

April 14

Tomas Magdy Bandary, 24, of Anitoch was charged with violation of probation.

Zachary Paul Banfield, 23, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Bianca Princess Dennis, 28, of Nashville was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Christial Steeler Filson, 20, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment.

Justin Michael Hobbs, 34, of Hartsville was charged with failure to appear.

Charles Gleen Luffman, 60, of Dickson was serving weekend time.

Lawrence Theodore Maio, 40, of Hermitage was charged with DUI and drugs simple possession.

Porschia Lantrice Majors, 28, of Nashville was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Primitivo Moran-Chavez, 27, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Charles Douglas Morton, 36 was named a fugitive from justice.

Gregory Warren Mull, 42, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Tracy Robert Nunley, 36, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Fred Howard Quillen, 30, of Burns was charged with drugs simple possession, DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Antwan Catrell Robinson, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of the implied consent law, driving without a license, DUI and two counts of failure to appear.