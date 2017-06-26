Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 15

April 16

Amanda Joe Anderson, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault and public drunkenness.

Eric Lee Connell, 36, of Old Hickory, was charged wtih two counts of violation of probation, two counts of drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Anthony Grizzle, 31, of Cookville, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Jeremy Isaac Holmes, 36, of Hermitage, was charged with domestic assault.

Janice Lynn Johnson, 52, of Watertown, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

David Earl Mays, 37, of Gallatin, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Deangelo Dontea Moore, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Christopher Ryan Potts, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Tyjuan Demar Reedy, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Danny Joe Sexton, 67, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to give immediate notice on accident, leaving the scene with property damage and duty to give info and render aid.

Lisa Diane Stilts-Pierce, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Emaline Susan Williams, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, drugs simple possession and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Isaac Hopret Winfree, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, violation of probation and drugs simple possession.