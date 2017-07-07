Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 23

Christopher Matthew Spivey-Campbell, 23, of Brush Creek was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Michael Swarner, 23, of Carthage was charged with DUI.

Steven Michael Thomas, 42, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and failure to appear.

Naomi Nichole Weaver, 33, of Hickman was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 24

Timothy Keith Adcox, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Beverly Rosita Bass, 54, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jerry Franklin Blurton, 39, of Hermitage was charged with domestic assault.

Cleto Bravo-Tepan, 45, of Nashville was chared with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Martin Jay Castor, 32, of Gordonsville was charged with failure to appear.

Tammy Sue Cook, 44, of Chattanooga was charged with failure to appear.

Andrew Gregg Countryman, 24, of Nashville was serving weekend time.

Michael Brian Crotzer, 34, of Lebanon was charged with initiation of a process intended to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Brian Elton Demoss, 37, of Antioch was charged with DUI.

Cleo Vantha Douglass, 30, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of violation of probation, initiation of a process intended to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and promotion of methamphetamine manufacture.

Heather Leann Dyer, 31, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear, two counts of violation of probation and unauthorized use of an automobile or joyriding.

Trey Eugene Ferguson, 30, of Nashville was held for court.

Bobbie Dail Filice, 25, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jasmine Cheyanne Fisher, 21, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Jessica Danielle Gentry, 24, of Hermitage was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence, criminal impersonation, drugs simple possession, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and failure to appear.