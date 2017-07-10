Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 24

Brooklyn Michelle Guy, 22, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of schedule II drugs.

Erica Anne Hammer, 29, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Bernard Howse, 50, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Mildred Louise Hyatte, 34, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ashley Ann King, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and named a fugitive from justice.

Jesse Ray King, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Keenan Dale Magouirk, 54, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Emily Beth Marcy, 21, of Hermitage was charged with DUI.

Paul Joseph Oviatt, 63, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Kurtis Nathan Sanders, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Henry Darnell Word, 57, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

April 25

Andrea Cathleen Amonette, 29, of Smyrna was charged with DUI.

Michael Brandon Baines, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Terry Frank Brooks, 50, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

David Juay Chamjok, 21, of Hendersonville was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violating the implied consent law.

Ashley Rochelle Gressler, 28, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Dreon Letez Key, 19, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Larry Ryan Layne, 34, of Knoxville was charged with contempt of court.

Thomas Andrew Leonard, 59, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.

Deisaray Kerstin Lovelace, 25, of Cadiz, KY was charged with theft of property.

Brittaniey Rena Malaga, 24 of Shelbyville was charged with failure to pay child support.

Labar Sanchez Pratt, 39, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Ashley Grace Reese, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Allen Seay, 38, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Donald Ray Shirley, 28, of Sparta was charged with violation of probation.

