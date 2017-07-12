Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 25

Courtney Michele Silva, 40, of Lebanon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel Jones Stephens, 32, of Lebanon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shaun Michael Williams, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

April 26

James Donte Burns, 37, of Old Hickory was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Anthony Lee Caulder, 62, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Rachel Rene Chastain, 33, of Hermitage was held for court.

McQuinlan Evester Douglas, 31, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Jimmie Eugene Goodloe, 24, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Taylor Ariana Lovett, 19, of Nashville was charged with schedule IV drugs for resale.

Bethany Taylor Moseman, 19, of Lebanon was charged with non-verbal harassment.

Brandi Diane Neely, 39, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Russell Eugene Neely, 55, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Jeremiah Michael Nugent, 36, of Watertown was charged with DUI.

Jude Joel Pischke, 46, of Mt. Juliet was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault.

David Raymond Selby, 30, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Tawon Shaw, 19, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violation of probation and resisting arrest.

David Dewayne Smith, 31, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Michelle Wardlaw, 31, of Antioch was held for court.

William Wesley Winfree, 50, or Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Keantre Vonterio Young, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to give immediate notice on an accident, leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

April 27

Marquetta June Anderson, 56, of Clay City, IN was serving weekend time.

Robyn Eugeneia Colbert, 51, of Knoxville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the implied consent law and DUI.

Andrew Lawrence Greer, 50, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.