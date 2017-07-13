Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 27

April Deanne Guard, 33, of Lebanon was serving weekend time and was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Louis Hall, 59, of Knoxville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Shawn Anthony Harris, 35, of Watertown was charged with failure to appear.

John Frank Heath, 39, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Lanoid Inge, 45, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Dawn Mayes, 37, of Greenbrier was charged with violation of probation.

Wayne Craig McCulloch, 38, of Gordonsville was charged with failure to appear.

Fred Howard Quillen, 30, of Burns was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Michelle Smartt, 49, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Cole Thomas, 34, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Thomas Hull Warren, 50, of Medesto, CA was charged with violation of the implied consent law and DUI.

April 28

David Jerone Adams, 34, of Hartsville was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kyle Garret Beckman, 28, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Jeramee De’Onte Birch, 30, of Lebanonw as charged with violation of probation.

Itai Sarudzai Chinoda, 24, of Nashville was charged with altering temp tag.

Stephen Alexander Clark, 30, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, leaving the scene with property damage and violation of the implied consent law.

Tiffany Renee Garduno, 29, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Ray Griffith, 22, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Hector Miguel Hernandez-Satiago, 36, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Rashon Namere Huntington, 29, of Lebanon was serving weekend time and charged with violation of probation.

Janice Lynn Johnson, 52, of Watertown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic assault.

Shawn Davon Jones, 22, of Bowling Green, KY was charged with failure to appear.

Serena Ann Kemp, 64, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Wendy Summer Knight, 39, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Amber Danielle Locke, 28, of Murfreesboro was charged with two counts of counterfeit controlled substance, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of violation of probation and theft of property worth less than $500.

Kyle Scott McGuire, 24, of Lebanon was charged with reckless endangerment.

James Brian Meeks, 31, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Mickey Dwain Mitchell, 51, of Mt. Juliet was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon while under the influence, resisting arrest, violation of the implied consent law and DUI.

Christopher Lee Parker, 42, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Fred Howard Quillen, 30, of Burns was charged with two counts of DUI.

Willie Nathaniel Reed, 38, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jordan Blake Rogers, 18, of Mt. Juliet was charged with evading arrest.

Jack Norris Thompson, 46, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

April 29

Christopher Keith Allen, 34, of Lebanon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Dalton Emery Bravender, 19, of Old Hickory was named a fugitive from justice.

Nicole Cardona, 26, of Nashville was charged with theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000.

Francis Savannah Hammer, 37, of Clarksville was charged with failure to appear.

William Tyler Heithcock, 24, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Isaiah Hopkins, 27, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Jessica Kay Littrell, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Anthony Tomlinson, 39, of Old Hickory was charged with drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drew Alan Trotman, 58, of Nashville was charged with violation of the implied consent law, drugs simple possession and DUI.

Joshua Allan Urban, 31, of Mount Olive, MS was charged with public drunkenness.

April 30

Steven Radford Comstock, 25, of Carthage was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Charles Jason Cunningham, 44, of Mt. Juliet was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and drugs simple possession.

Anthony Jordan Dwire, 29, of Old Hickory was charged with possession of a firearm during committing of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault.

Nicholas Scott England, 19, of Watertown was charged with domestic assault.

Hugh David Gooch, 22, of Carthage was charged with leaving the scece with property damage and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joey Eugene Hall, 22, of Hartsville was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Johnny Jacob Hall, 18, of Hartsville was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Briley Lynn Henderson, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with assault.

John Steven Malone, 42, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, failure to pay child support and domestic assault.

Joseph David Penland, 39, of Elmwood was charged with DUI by allowing.

Jason Robert Pett, 18, of Lebanon was charged with disorderly conduct and pulic drunkenness.

Kathryn Mckenzie Phillips, 24, of Mt. Juilet was charged with domestic assault.

Shane Adam Reynolds, 33, of Watertown was charged with failure to appear.

Clinton Earl Saffell, 43, of Nashville was charged with drugs simple possession, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Thomas Shelton, 51, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Tracy Wayne Venable, 23, of Lebanon was charged with statutory rape and three counts of violation of probation.

May 1

Heather Nicole Adcock, 37, of Nashville was charged with DUI.

Steven Chad Black, 34, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Timothy Chaleunsak, 25, of Nashville was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Lisa Marie Denson, 18, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Tina Diann Duke, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Kendall Shea Hayes, 29, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Candice Dawn Hulan, 32, of Ashland City was charged with four counts of a worthless check worth less than $500 and two counts of violation of probation.

Richard Kiron James, 27, of Bloomington Springs was charged with violation of probation.

Xayasith George Kounlavong, 24, of Smyrna was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Crystal Shavon Neal, 30, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support.

James Leslie Pradel, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Gerald Scott Pritchett, 46, of Lebanon was charged with resisting arrest, violating conditional release and public drunkenness.

Hector Ivan Resendez, 34, of Rowlett, Texas, was charged with failure to appear.

Charles Louis Rudolph, 46, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Steven Patrick Shaughnessy, 43, of Brentwood was charged with DUI.

Javon Raymond Shirley, 33, of Appleton, Wis. was charged with DUI.

–Staff Reports