Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 3

Thomas Mack Strickland, 65, of Carthage was charged with drugs simple possession, DUI, implied consent and drug paraphernalia.

Winter Allene Thomas, 20, of Pleasant Shade was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Amber Lynn Tomlinson, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Louise Verbeke, 34, of Pulaski was charged with violating protection order and failure to appear.

Amanda Nicole Wilson, 31, of Smithville was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Clark Brickey Wright, 29, of Lascassas was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

James Edward York, 51, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

May 4

Brittany Leigh Anderson, 27, of Cottontown was charged with failure to appear.

Micah Ray Chitwood, 52, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of theft of property worth between $500 and $1000 and sixteen counts of forgery and passing of a forged instrument.

Bradley Andrew Crum, 33, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and theft of property.

Lonny Lamar Crutchfield, 27, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Quanasha Nacha Cunningham, 26, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Patrick Davis, 23, of Columbus, OH was charged with theft of property, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and was named a fugitive from justice.

Jerry Lee Foster, 37, of Watertown was charged with domestic assault.

Tina Marie Freeman, 43, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jerry Christophe Grandstaff, 53, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Christopher Bernard Howse, 50, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Richard Edward Hunt, 45, of Hendersonville was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Lewis Jablonski, 21, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Alan Lee McMurty, 31, of Watertown was charged with aggravated burglary.

Brandon Lee Murphy, 34, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Lynda Michelle Neville, 40, of Smithville was charged with violation of probation.

Samuel Paul Rector, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Scott Richey, 38, of Donaldson was charged with violation of probation.

Miranda Ann Silcox, 39, of Watertown was charged with domestic assault.

Graden Keith Strang, 19, of Smyrna was held for court.

John Nathan Wilkerson, 37, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release, four counts of aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

Codey Eugene Wyatt, 23, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

May 5

Bradly Alexander Batey-Watson, 23, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Alvah Stephen Brads, 60, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Terry Eugene Ferguson, 30, of Nashville was held for court.

Christopher Jared Frasier, 37, of Bethpage was serving weekend time.

Jacob Devin King, 23, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Rickey Napoleon King, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Karla Travelle Mcadoo, 61, of Lebanon was charged with violation of the implied consent law, drugs simple possession and DUI.

Luana Nicole McGowan, 29, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to pay child support, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Michael Dean Moore, 42, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Peter Clark Muncie, 61, of Nashville was charged with DUI.

Jennifer Christen Newberry, 34, of Hartsville was charged with violation of probation.

Gerald Scott Pritchett, 46, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and driving with a revoked, suspended and cancelled driver’s license.

Cory Dillon Russell, 25, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Jacob Daniel Tousley, 40, of Carthage was charged with reckless endangerment.

Qarius Sha’Heed Wade, 19, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Wallace Wray Wedgeworth, 51, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Amber Nicole Wylemans, 26, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Dana Lee Zamudio, 42, of Antioch was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Briana Lynn Zian, 48, of Gallatin was charged with criminal trespass.

May 6

David Anthony Bird, 49, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Robert Paul Bush, 22, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violating conditional release.

Sean Michael Combs, 24, of Hartsville was serving weekend time.

Mark Robert Czuba, 41, of Portland was charged with DUI.

Travis Duane Erdman, 25, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lucy Janeane Hall, 42, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault and violating conditional release.

Melissa Faye Holmes, 46, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law.

Brittany Mae Lancaster, 35, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Zebulun Michael McBride, 25, of Watertown was charged with public drunkenness.

–Staff Reports