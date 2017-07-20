May 8

Barney Sinclair Francisco, 57, of Watertown was charged with failure to appear.

Passion Donnica Gilbert, 24, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Lee Hammonds, 23, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Valentin Romero Luna, 32, of Nashville was charged with possession of schedule IV and coercion of witness.

Joseph Lee McAfee, 28, of Portland was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jessica Lynn Mize, 31, of Hermitage was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Larry Antonio Pitts, 26, of Lebanon was charged with vandalism, domestic assault, drugs simple possession and violation of probation.

Jeffrey Lee Ray, 40 of Lebanon was held for court.

Michael James Sill, 56, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Amanda Nicole Stuart, 32, of Shelbyville was charged with theft of property worth between $500 and $1000.

Shawn Ezell Vaught, 35, of Hartsville was charged with failure to pay child support.

Joshua Lee Wicks, 33, of Hendersonville was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

May 9

Kerry Wayne Boyd, 47, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

James Donte Burns, 37, of Old Hickory was charged with DUI.

Jack Anthony Chirstopher, 44, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth Deshawn Clemmons, 22, of Mt. Juliet was held for court.

Dequan Lee Collier, 36, of Nashville was charged with theft of property.

William Austin Crawley, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Derrick Dwann Frazier, 20, of Nashville was held for court.

Woodrow George Gahagan, 73, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Harrison Edward Jones, 19, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Deisaray Kerstin Lovelace, 25, of Nashville was held for court.

Lindsey Lasha Lowery, 27, of Crossvilee was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Horace Wayne McMackin, 64, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Martin Wesley Overstreet, 56, of Gallatin was charged with violation of probation.

Kelly Elizabeth Roberts, 33, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Andrew Spencer Co Robinson, 26, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Cheyenne Danielle Robinson, 18, of Lebanon was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Britney Nicole Russell, 26, of Knoxville was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Charles Hubert Russell, 38, of Christiana was held for court.

Justin Keith Schlichting, 22, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Rayne Marie-Jea Slaughenhoupt, 31, of Lebanon was held for court.

Charles Virgil Thompson, 34, of Watertown was held for court.

–Staff Reports