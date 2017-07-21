Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 9

Charles Robert Todd, 37, of Madison was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Joe Thomas Turnage, 40, of Nesbit, MS was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 21, of Lebanon was held for court.

Dana Lee Zamudio, 42, of Antioch was charged with violation of probation.

May 10

Ryan Keith Arnold, 26, of Adams was charged with failure to appear.

Jennifer Anne Berry, 24, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Allen Michael Bryant, 26, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violating conditional release.

Matthew Shane Dies, 33, of Elm Wood was charged with violation of probation.

Sonny Dewayne Hunter, 31, of Madison was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession.

Darrel Lamont Hutchinson, 52, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Harrison Edward Jones, 19, of Lebanon was charged with inhaling paint or aerosol.

Jessica Dawn Jordan, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Serena Ann Kemp, 64, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Mitchell Brent Martin, 24, of Watertown was charged with failure to appear.

Eugene Lee Mestan, 36, of Nashville was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Kevin Grant Montgomery, 33, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and drugs simple possession.

Daniel Thomas Shelton, 60, of Watertown was charged with DUI, evading arrest, failure to give immediate notice on accident, leaving a scene with death or personal injury and duty to give information and render aid.

Desiree Renee Sircy, 28, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Timothy Lee Sircy, 55, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Elwain Williams, 57, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Amanda Nicole Wilson, 31, of Smithville was charged with violation of probation.

