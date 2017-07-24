Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 11

Kristina Marie Bishop, 40, of Hermitage was charged with five counts of failure to appear and drugs simple possession.

Tracey Lynn Burton, 46, of Lafayette was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and drugs simple possession.

Jarred Kane Cavanaugh, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Dana Marie Coleman, 33, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Casey Alan Fraizer, 27, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Megan Christina Gaines, 28, of Old Hickory was charged with violation of probation.

Bailey Shiree Gilliland, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Kimberly Nicole Glover, 37, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Rochelle Gressler, 28, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

April Lynn Harrell, 42, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of identity theft, three counts of theft of property worth between $500 and $1000 and three counts of forgery or passing of a forged instrument.

Chasity Lashay Hockett, 24, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Mildred Louise Hyatte, 34, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Tina Deshea Jennings, 41, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

April Denise Johnson, 36, of Watertown was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and criminal impersonation.

Jeffery Michael Mabery, 34, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, reckless endangerment and failure to pay child support.

William Todd Russell, 49, of LaVergne was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Rachel Lauren Simmons, 29, of Old Hickory was held for court.

–Staff Reports