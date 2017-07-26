Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 12

Jessica Stewart Novoselov, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Joseph Anthony Oliveira, 23, of Old Hickory was charged with failure to appear.

Darin Ray Plumlee, 46, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of sex battery by an authority figure and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Chase Chandler Poole, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Delonte Andre Smith, 34, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 29, of White House was charged with DUI.

Christopher Malcom Tate, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Alex Blake Taylor, 24, of Watertown was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kevin Lee Vaughn, 28, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

May 13

Zachary Paul Banfield, 23, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Larandall Beard, 55, of Lebanon was emergency committed.

Timothy James Bishop, 47, of Mt. Juliet was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of a firearm during committing of a felony.

Eric Lymont Collier, 46, of Nashville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ty Randall Cross, 27, of Lebanon was charged with resisting arrest.

Robert Lawrence Day, 53, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, evading arrest, resisting arrest, violating conditional release and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Nicole George, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James Edward Goff, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated burglary.

