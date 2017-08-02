Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 19

Amanda Renee Best, 36, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Steven Ray Brookes, 27, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Reginald Quentan Brooks, 49, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Amanda Gail Carpenter, 27, of Charlotte was charged with violation of probation.

Alona Alexandra Colburn, 26, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

James Robert Davenport, 47, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Oliver Davila, 29, of Antioch was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice on an accident.

Robert Lawrence Day, 53, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Patricia Michelle Dobson, 50, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Rodriguez Barry Hardy, 39, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Robert Jason Harrison, 35, of Ashland City was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jason Tyler Hill, 36, of Castilian Springs was serving weekend time.

Troy Lee Jackson, 47, of Old Hickory was serving weekend time.

Kisha Allen Keeton, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Howard Adam Keigwin, 26, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Ronald Ellis Kinslow, 48, of Springfield was charged with violating conditional release.

Billy Chad Langford, 34, of Lebanon was held for court.

Timothy James Laxton, 34, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Maigan Renee McCloud, 26, of Gallatin was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Montrial Durrial Moore, 27, of Nashville was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Meredith Shelly Patton, 32, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Brian Dewayne Powell, 40, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jamie David Ray, 32, of Alexandria was serving weekend time.

John Wayne Tramel, 54, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault and violation of probation.

Tony Lynn Williams, 32, of Lebanon was charged with assault.

