Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 26

Frank Douglas Roseti, 54, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Natasha Anne Stevens, 30, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and drugs simple possession.

Ryan Leigh Thompson, 39, of Goodletsville was charged with failure to appear.

Charles Joshua Tramel, 43, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of probation and violation of the implied consent law.

Leroy Wooten, 27, of Hartsville was charged with violation of probation.

May 27

Lori Ann Cummins, 36, of Gallatin was charged with violation of probation.

Devonte Early Keeton, 18, of Hermitage was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and contribution to delinquency.

Brian Steven Mickel, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Deandrae Deshawn Mosley, 24, of Smithville was charged with drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tyler Shae Reeves, 26, of Lavergne was charged with non-verbal harassment and three counts of failure to appear.

Kenneth Hubbie Seay, 68, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Alexander Thomas Taylor, 63, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Andrea Marie Vernetti-Lamoy, 56, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

James Zachary York, 37, of Lebanon was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism.

May 28

Amanda Jean Anderson, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violating conditional release and DUI.

Haley Alexandria Bolin-Gojkovic, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

David Wayne Cooksey, 54, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

James Walter Dinkins, 36, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Richard Asa Ellithorpe, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and violating protection order.

April Nicole Foster, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Joseph Edward Harmann, 38, of Cookeville was charged with DUI.

Roman Harutyunyan, 29, of Tujunga, CA was charged with five counts of criminal simulation, two counts of possession or fraudulent us of a credit or debit card, identity theft and two counts of theft of property worth between $10000 and $60000.

Chad Marcus Jackson, 38, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness and domestic assault.

Dennis Dean Lamphier, 34, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Henry Marcus Muncie, 49, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear, drugs simple possession and public drunkenness.

Tracy Lee Payne, 46, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Christopher Bryan Potts, 37, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Todd Rhodes, 52, of Lebanon was charged with reckless endangerment, vandalism, leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

Brandy Nicole Sellars, 35, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Blake Slatton, 30, of Soddy Daisy was charged with two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and public drunkenness.

Kenneth Travis Williams, 36, of Shelbyville was charged with failure to pay child support.

May 29

William Leachie Ambrose, 39, of Murfreesboro was charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

Roy Wesley Baynes, 47, of Lebanon was charged with evading arrest, DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Kenneth Dee Diviney, 35, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

William Bryant Groves, 72, of Portland was charged with violation of probation.

Jack Nicholas McKeon, 22, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Jennifer Camilia Robinson, 36, of Goodletsville was charged with public drunkenness, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Solomon Michael Tolbert, 31, of Murfreesboro was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, DUI and driving without a license.

May 30

Zaccary Paxton Anderson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with schedule IV drugs for resale, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Earl Barnes, 59, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Micah Ray Chitwood, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

David Dohotariu, 20, of Mt. Juliet was charged with schedule IV drugs for resale, violation of drinking laws and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Mae Floyd, 36, of Nashville was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, proof of insurance, possession or drug paraphernalia and violation of the registration law.

Bryce Clayton Noyd, 18, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault.

Dorothy Cecile Parker, 58, of Memphis was charged with violation of probation.

April Dawn Poteet, 37, of Goodletsville was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jenea Austin Primm, 35, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Lance Denel Scott, 29, of Hartsville was charged with resisting arrest and DUI.

Michael Kevin Speight, 60, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Sharon Elizabeth White, 26, of Watertown was charged with failure to appear.

Monez Linell Williams, 25, of Nashville was charged with criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

Angela Sawin Wright, 36, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

